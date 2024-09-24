Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $347.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

