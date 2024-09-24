Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,464 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

