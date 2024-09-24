Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 96,840 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

