Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CART. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $454,848.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 298,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,669 shares of company stock worth $2,682,769 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

View Our Latest Report on Maplebear

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.