Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.66 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

