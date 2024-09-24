Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

