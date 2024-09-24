Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.0 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,405.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,409.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

