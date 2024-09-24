Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Biohaven by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.