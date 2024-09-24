Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
