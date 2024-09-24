Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

