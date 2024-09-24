Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after buying an additional 3,576,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,873,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,486 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 431,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after buying an additional 362,509 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

