Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

