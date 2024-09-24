Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.