Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after buying an additional 564,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FNF opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.