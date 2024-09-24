Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $58,687,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $211.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day moving average is $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

