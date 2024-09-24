Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.