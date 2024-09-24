Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $312.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.28 and a 200-day moving average of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

