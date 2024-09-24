AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

