Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 10,891 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 351,837 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,402.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,569,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.76.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

