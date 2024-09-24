Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $271,753,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $100,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

ILMN opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $148.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

