Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNS opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

