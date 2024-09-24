Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Everest Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Everest Group stock opened at $386.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.19. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.