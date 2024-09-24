Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

