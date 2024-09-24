Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,934,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,549,000 after acquiring an additional 801,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

