Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after acquiring an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,791,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

