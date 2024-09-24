Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 19,855 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.64%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

