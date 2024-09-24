The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,900,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,459,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.03 and a 1-year high of $150.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

