Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 183,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after buying an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

KNX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

