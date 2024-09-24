Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,681 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 19,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

