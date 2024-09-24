Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

