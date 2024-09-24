Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

