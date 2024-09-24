Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 36,788 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,953,232 shares of company stock worth $79,515,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Up 0.2 %

IOT stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

