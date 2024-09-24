Insider Buying: Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Insider Acquires 42,500 Shares of Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 42,500 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,614.52).

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

LON PEN opened at GBX 25.49 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Pennant International Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.01 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

