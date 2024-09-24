Insider Buying: Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Insider Acquires 42,500 Shares of Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 42,500 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,614.52).
Pennant International Group Stock Performance
LON PEN opened at GBX 25.49 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Pennant International Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.01 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.33 and a beta of 0.87.
Pennant International Group Company Profile
