Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.