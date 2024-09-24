Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Reduced by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

