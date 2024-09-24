Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 118,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Barclays started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.