Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,809 shares of company stock valued at $222,150,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $497.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80. The company has a market cap of $462.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

