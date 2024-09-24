Amalgamated Bank Has $3.38 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

