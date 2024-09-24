Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half by 14.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after buying an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.