Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of UGI worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UGI opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

