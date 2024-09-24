Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.71.

Trade Desk stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

