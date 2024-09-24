Amalgamated Bank Has $3.38 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.