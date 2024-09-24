Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 271.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,748 shares of company stock valued at $61,010,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.