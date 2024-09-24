RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. RadNet has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $23,073,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in RadNet by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

