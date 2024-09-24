Sezzle’s (SEZL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $164.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,412.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,151 shares of company stock worth $23,289,761 in the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

