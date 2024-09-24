Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $161.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $174.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,211 shares of company stock worth $39,010,518. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atlassian by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

