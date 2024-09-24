Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

