Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 833 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 471.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 395.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

