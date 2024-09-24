Balentine LLC Has $294,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123,326 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 47,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,824,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

