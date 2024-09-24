Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,486 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,888,184. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HALO opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.